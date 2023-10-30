Wausau Public Works begins its road prep ahead of the expected snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Public Works crews are already working hard today to make sure your drive is as smooth as possible as the incoming snow rolls in.

The goal for the 20 or so pieces of equipment that will hit the road when the snow starts falling is to stay ahead of the weather.

“We just redid our whole system it took two or three days and it’s all ready to go we are already making brine with it and tanks are full,” said Kevin Koester, supervisor for Wausau Public Works.

Before the snow starts falling, Wausau crews are putting down brine in targeted places.

“Before the storm, you will want to spray your bridge decks and hills with that salt brine, and then during the storm, we pre-wet the salt before we put it on the road so it starts to melt faster,” Koester said

Koester added that using salt is something they discuss well before the storm hits and as we hit the in-between time of year when fall and winter weather collide.

“We have the catch basin crew out we have a paving crew out,” Koester shared. “We have the leaf-bailing crew, we are mixing salt and sand now, the salt dome is full, so we are buttoning up on all of our summer stuff now.”

Crews know it could mean switching back and forth for a few weeks. Between snow and construction season.

“We took a day last week that we got all of the operators together,” Koester said. “They went through all of their equipment and checked their trucks out, checked their machines out, went through everything to make sure if there was anything broken and get a list for each machine and truck together get it to our mechanics so they can get their stuff done.”

