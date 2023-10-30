News and First Alert Weather App
Trick or Treat tomorrow at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill

Trick or Treating is at 3pm Tuesday. You will meet at the main entrance of Pine Crest.
Trick or Treating is at 3pm Tuesday. You will meet at the main entrance of Pine Crest.
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The residents and staff at Pine Crest are ready to welcome you and your families to the nursing home for some Halloween fun. Families are welcome to dress up in costume and visit the nursing home for candy and conversation. The event will take place in the common room, which is decorated for the season. The residents will sit in a circle and hand out candy from bowls.

“They’re still very much members of our community. So, to get them involved in the community is amazing. So, getting kids here is just huge. Seeing their smiles, their costumes, the residents, being able to give something to the kids makes them so happy. And they talk about it for months,” said Brianna Vandenheuvel, Life Enrichment Supervisor at Pine Crest Nursing Home.

Sandy Kedzierski, a resident at Pine Crest told NewsChannel 7 it is the community that makes Pine Crest so special. Sandy used to live in Sun Prairie Wisconsin. She has lived at Pine Crest for two years now. She grew up in Merrill. She enjoys painting her shoes and participating in different activities at the home.

“There’s so many good things. The staff is very, very nice, we seem to get along pretty well. And they do a lot of things for you that you don’t even expect. So, everybody’s pretty friendly. And I like that,” said Kedzierski.

Sandy is handing out candy at the trick-or-treating event this year. She says she loves seeing all the kids and their costumes. She is looking forward to seeing all the kids and their families this year. The event is Tuesday, October 31 at 3:00 p.m. Participants can enter from the main doors of the building. Residentd will be handing out candy until 5:00 p.m.

Pine Crest is still in need of candy donations. You can bring candy by Monday and drop it off at the front desk. She says you can even bring it to the event.

Pine Crest Nursing Home is located at 2100 E 6th St, Merrill, WI.

