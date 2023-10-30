Stevens Point seeking applicants to serve as election officials in 2024-25

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point City Clerk’s office is looking for people who are interested in serving as election officials, also known as poll workers, for the 2024-2025 election cycle.

To work as an election official for the City of Stevens Point, applicants must be a qualified elector of Portage County and be able to read, write, and understand English. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s office and online at stevenspoint.com.

Applicants are subject to a criminal background check. Election officials are required to receive training prior to working. Duties include registering voters, checking voter identification, poll book management, issuing ballots, and assisting voters with the voting process.

Election officials are paid $14.50 per hour for both training and Election Day duties.

Anyone interested in serving can contact the City Clerk’s office at 715-346-1569 or email clerks@stevenspoint.com by Nov. 30, 2023.

