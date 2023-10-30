Stevens Point church holds open house to bring community together

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Unity’ was the word attendees used to describe how the ‘Beloved Community of Intercession Episcopal Redeemer Lutheran Church’ brought people together Oct. 29. The church opened its doors to everyone by introducing them to its community partners.

People gathered at the church for food, Halloween fun and learn all about what Stevens Point has to offer.

The Beloved Community Church welcomed everyone Sunday morning to be a part of its mission to connect everyone with its fellowship as well as its partnered organizations.

There were several organizations at the event including one to help refugees, one that makes sure low-income, or no-income people have access to places to do laundry and ‘One Big Tent’ – a faith-based organization partnered with the church to connect people with community assets and faith resources.

“There’s all kinds of activities. As you walk through, you’re gonna see, well people sharing the fellowship of a lovely meal, and learn more about the community,” said Meleesa Johnson, a board member of ‘One Big Tent’.

“Connecting them with just the basic human needs that we need to create healing, to start the healing process,” Meleesa Johnson said.

Church representatives emphasized how important it was to connect people in the community and show them the resources that are available to them.

“We all do better when each one of us does better. So, when we want our community to be stronger and well, that means we need to invest in each other, that we are each other’s business,” said Mother Jane Johnson, pastor at the ‘Beloved Community of Intercession Episcopal Redeemer Lutheran Church’.

“When you start stumbling, we’re gonna be there to pick you up, we’re gonna help you move from that crisis to stability,” said Mother Johnson.

Meleesa Johnson said feeling connected to a community is how you perceive and build your sense of self.

“Someone had asked me once how I define community and I said it’s my neighborhood. When I look down the street, I know everybody. I know who I can go to, and they know they can come to me,” Meleesa Johnson said.

“For us, it’s all about love, and love means the flourishing of another person,” Mother Johnson said.

2023 was the second year of the event. For more information on the church -- visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.