Repeated mistakes continue to doom Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Not even the Packers’ first home game in a month could ignite Green Bay’s sputtering offense Sunday as the Packers fell 24-10 to the Minnesota Vikings. The loss gives Green Bay their fourth straight and the frustration is evident.

“I ain’t never been a loser in my life, but these last two years have been like f***ing losers,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas. “Like that s*** ain’t me.”

The Packers’ offense continues to be a major sticking point in the struggle. Green Bay scored just three points in the first half of Sunday’s loss. They’ve scored just nine first-half points total in their last four games.

“I think it is hard,” said quarterback Jordan Love. “I think everybody feels that we’re not playing at the level we’re expected to and I know we can’t play at.”

The offense’s continued ineptitude not only makes it difficult to compete in games but also puts added pressure on the defense.

“OC’s against us can just stay in rhythm. You don’t have to do anything extraordinary against us because like, they won’t score,” said Douglas. “We can kind of stick with what we do and even if it’s not working out, eventually it might work.”

The offense knows the added pressure they’re putting on the defense is detrimental.

“It hurts me because it feels like, a lot of the times, we are letting them down on the offensive side of the ball,” said running back Aaron Jones. “When I look back and I see them like that, it hurts me.”

Even with a fully healthy Aaron Jones, the Packers offense couldn’t find a consistent flow. The team knows it’s an issue. Now, it’s about finding ways to fix it.

“It’s kind of just compounding at this point having the same feeling after every game,” said wide receiver Christian Watson. “It’s definitely not a great feeling.”

The Packers hope to snap out of the losing streak next week when they return home to face the Rams on Sunday, a noon kickoff.

