Packers sign LB Rashan Gary for 4 more years

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers worked out an extension with linebacker Rashan Gary, keeping him in the green and gold for four more years. The NFL announced the deal Monday morning, saying the contract is worth $107 million.

On his own social media account, Gary valued the deal at $107,532,706 and said it included a $34.6 million signing bonus.

“Thanks to everyone in the Green Bay Packers organization, my family, business team, NFL, friends, fans & supporters for taking this ride with me,” Gary posted.

“The grind don’t stop. Sacrifices lead to achievable goals. Put cheese on everything,” he added.

The 25-year-old has been with the Packers for five seasons, coming to Green Bay from Michigan. He would have become a free agent at the end of his contract.

According to the NFL, he has 4.5 sacks so far this season and a total 27 sacks since starting his NFL career.

