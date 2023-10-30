One dead in car crash with pedestrian in the Town of Caledonia

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Waupaca County Communications Center received a report of a vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated a vehicle traveling on Cty Hwy W struck the pedestrian who was assisting another motorist.

The vehicle that deputies believe hit the pedestrian left the scene but they located it a short time later. They took the driver into custody.

A media release authorized by the Sheriff said they believe alcohol to be a factor.

The Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders, Fremont Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash remains under investigation. Names are being withheld until family notifications are made.

