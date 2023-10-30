Mötley Crüe to make decade-long return to headline Summerfest in 2024

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Summerfest has announced that Mötley Crüe, with Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums), and John 5 (guitars), will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The band previously played Summerfest in 2014. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office. Tickets for Mötley Crüe include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 40-plus years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold-out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard. The tour continues to travel to stadiums around the world throughout 2023 with John 5 on guitar as the band pushes the limits of live performance.

In 2019, Netflix premiered “The Dirt” biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and gaining the band an entire new generation of young fans.

Summerfest 2024 will take place over three weekends; June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6. For more details, visit Summerfest.com.

