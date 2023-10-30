News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Clinic Health System to donate over $200K to area organizations facing health inequities

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have announced the awardees of the Addressing Health Disparities funding program.

A total of 21 organizations will receive $202,478 in funding. The list of awardees are:

  • ADRC of Barron & Rusk Counties
  • Aging and Disability Resource Center of Northwest Wisconsin
  • Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter, Inc.
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area
  • CAP Services, Inc.
  • Childcaring, Inc.
  • Chippewa County Department of Public Health
  • Community First Washburn County Inc.
  • D.R. Moon Memorial Library
  • Eau Claire City-County Health Department
  • Embrace Services, Inc.
  • First Presbyterian Church Wausau Free Clinic
  • Good News Project, Inc.
  • HOLA, Inc.
  • Marathon County Literacy Council, Inc.
  • Medical Care Access Coalition of Dickinson & Iron Counties
  • Rhinelander Area Food Pantry
  • Rusk County Public Health
  • Rusk County Transit Commission
  • United Way of Marathon County
  • United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley

The programs and initiatives receiving funds will improve health equity by addressing a wide variety of health disparities. Health disparities are preventable differences in health experienced by groups with social, economic, and/or environmental disadvantages.

“Our rural communities have unique health disparities, and there are many organizations working hard to address them,” said Jay Shrader, vice president of Community Impact and Social Accountability. “We are proud to be able to invest in partner organizations that share our mission to create healthy communities.”

The investments support one of the system’s five key strategies in their commitment to diversity and inclusivity. For more information on Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity approach, visit https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/about-us/hedi.

For more information about the system’s community health efforts, visit https://communityhealth.marshfieldclinic.org/ or email communityhealth@marshfieldclinic.org.

