Marathon Co. leaders aim to end the ripple effect created by domestic violence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newly released data from the annual domestic violence homicide report in 2022 shows 96 people in Wisconsin died due to domestic violence.

Leaders in the Wausau community are working hard to educate others to decrease that number. Wausau Metro Strong, the Women’s Community, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, and Northcentral Technical College all teamed up to spread awareness for domestic abuse.

The goal of the community training — to learn how you can help if you know someone in that situation. One key aspect those community leaders touched on is that everyone knows somebody who has or is currently being impacted by domestic violence.

“A lot of times what we think about is the family, so the victim and their partner and maybe the children in the home,” said Shannon Jarecki from the Women’s Community. “It can really spread throughout the community and impact other community members.”

It causes a ripple effect from the victim, out to children, families, workplaces, neighborhoods, health care, and service providers. Sometimes even causing generational and cultural impacts.

So, the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team, composed of those professionals who support people dealing with domestic violence, met to educate the community during this Domestic Violence Awareness Month to talk about how they work to respond as a team and how you can too.

“What can be done sort of in a larger community basis to raise awareness and respond effectively,” Jarecki added.

Officer Sarah Bedish is the Victim Resource Officer for the Wausau Police Dept. She says there are simple things you can do to help and the first step is being aware of the issue in our community.

“To recognize that it does occur in our community, it could be your next-door neighbor, it could be your loved one, it could be a family friend, it could be your child’s teacher,” Bedish said. “But it’s to recognize that it does occur, and you need to start by believing and believing that victim’s story.”

If someone tells you they are in that situation, you can learn how to connect them with the right resources. Officer Bedish said while you may feel law enforcement is the best route, it’s important to consider what the victim wants and let them feel in control.

“A victim can receive a lot of services if they choose not to disclose to law enforcement,” she shared. “As law enforcement, I’d rather a victim be safe than feel it necessary to disclose so we can catch the bad guy. Being safe may not be putting the bad guy in jail. Being safe might look a million different ways.”

Just like the countless different ways these professionals help victims from nurses, to law enforcement, to the Women’s Community, all these different specialties have one overarching message: “There is a ton of resources and people waiting in the corners to be that victim’s best support system.”

Officer Bedish added that officers are more likely to be shot and killed responding to a domestic violence scene than any other scene.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Women’s Community 24/7 Confidential Hotline at 715-842-7323 or 1-888-665-1234 or the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233.

