Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A juvenile male has been arrested in connection to a series of crimes he allegedly committed over the summer across the Village of Edgar.

According to a Facebook post, the Edgar Police Department concluded a several-month-long investigation involving the criminal activity. On Oct. 26, Edgar Police arrested the juvenile male in connection with charges including:

Criminal Damage to Property (x2) at the Oak St. Park Bathrooms

Criminal Damage to Property at the Edgar Post Office

Retail Theft (x8) at the R-Store

Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent

Given the age of the person involved, nothing further will be released.

