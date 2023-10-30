News and First Alert Weather App
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A juvenile male has been arrested in connection to a series of crimes he allegedly committed over the summer across the Village of Edgar.

According to a Facebook post, the Edgar Police Department concluded a several-month-long investigation involving the criminal activity. On Oct. 26, Edgar Police arrested the juvenile male in connection with charges including:

  • Criminal Damage to Property (x2) at the Oak St. Park Bathrooms
  • Criminal Damage to Property at the Edgar Post Office
  • Retail Theft (x8) at the R-Store
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent

Given the age of the person involved, nothing further will be released.

