Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A juvenile male has been arrested in connection to a series of crimes he allegedly committed over the summer across the Village of Edgar.
According to a Facebook post, the Edgar Police Department concluded a several-month-long investigation involving the criminal activity. On Oct. 26, Edgar Police arrested the juvenile male in connection with charges including:
- Criminal Damage to Property (x2) at the Oak St. Park Bathrooms
- Criminal Damage to Property at the Edgar Post Office
- Retail Theft (x8) at the R-Store
- Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent
Given the age of the person involved, nothing further will be released.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.