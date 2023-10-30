Greenheck Turner Community Center is on schedule to open in 2024

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The DC Everest School District has been working on the Greenheck Turner Community Center for more than a year now, and on Monday the final beam was placed.

Boldt Construction crews held a “Topping Off” ceremony to celebrate this accomplishment in the project.

“Super exciting chapter in the work. The “topping off” represents the last piece of structural steel being set on the building, so it means we’re moving inside with work from here, so really exciting,” said DC Everest School District Superintendent Casey Nye.

The new Greenheck Turner Community Center will be a 135,000-square-foot all-year-round facility. Allowing those spring and summer sports to continue in the winter.

“The turf obviously will be for any kind of sport that is on turf,” Nye said. “We’ll be able to do youth and developmental activities because we can divide those courts, so we got netting to make it something we can use in about just any way.”

While sports may be the main attraction, the real use is in the title.

“For sure, you know, it’s a little bit about sports and athletes, but I think it’s more about community development and having something that’s really unique and special in this region,” Nye stated.

Nye says as this space continues to get built the district is prepared to keep growing the center.

“Our team is always out trying to look nationally for other things that we can bring into the region, so we’ve had great support from our municipalities because they know that a space like this really draws different kinds of events into the area,” said Nye.

Nye said the board approved a $35 million budget and even though they are still looking for donors they are confident they can raise the money. The community center is set to open in the fall of 2024 or possibly sooner.

