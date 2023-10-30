First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow Halloween morning
Cold and below normal temperatures to start the new work week off. A spooky Halloween forecast on tap as snow will impact the morning commute.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cold, chilly start to wrap up the month of October Monday and Tuesday. Halloween on Tuesday will feature spooky weather as light snow is expected to accumulate during the morning commute hours.
Expect a chilly start Monday morning as wind chills fall into the teens. Remaining cold for the day with afternoon highs near freezing point. Mostly sunny skies expected through the afternoon, with clouds increasing during the evening hours.
Clouds increase overnight as a fast-moving clipper system brings our next weather maker. Low temperatures below freezing point, around the mid-20s. Light snow will start to accumulate after 2 AM over north central Wisconsin.
This should bring the first snowfall accumulation to all areas (that haven’t received any yet) over Central Wisconsin, with scattered snow over the Northwoods.
Most locations picking up an inch or less of snow into early Tuesday morning, with possible 1-2 inches in portions of Western Wisconsin. Despite snow amounts up to 1″, the timing of accumulations will be enough to coat the ground and cause road issues for the Tuesday morning commute to work or school. The impacts from this system could be a bit higher than normal given it is the first snow accumulations of the season.
Clouds gradually clearing for the afternoon Tuesday. Highs near the mid-30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph from the northwest. Halloween will be chilly for treat-or-treating hours.
Sunshine breaks out again Wednesday and Thursday with the next chance for precipitation arriving Friday, in the form of rain and snow showers by Friday afternoon and evening.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.