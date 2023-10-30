First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow Halloween morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cold, chilly start to wrap up the month of October Monday and Tuesday. Halloween on Tuesday will feature spooky weather as light snow is expected to accumulate during the morning commute hours.

Expect a chilly start Monday morning as wind chills fall into the teens. Remaining cold for the day with afternoon highs near freezing point. Mostly sunny skies expected through the afternoon, with clouds increasing during the evening hours.

Forecast today will be cold with highs near 30 (WSAW)

Clouds increase overnight as a fast-moving clipper system brings our next weather maker. Low temperatures below freezing point, around the mid-20s. Light snow will start to accumulate after 2 AM over north central Wisconsin.

Cold for tonight with snow after 2 AM (WSAW)

Light snow moves in after 2 AM Tuesday (WSAW)

This should bring the first snowfall accumulation to all areas (that haven’t received any yet) over Central Wisconsin, with scattered snow over the Northwoods.

Snow showers will impact the morning commute Tuesday (WSAW)

Most locations picking up an inch or less of snow into early Tuesday morning, with possible 1-2 inches in portions of Western Wisconsin. Despite snow amounts up to 1″, the timing of accumulations will be enough to coat the ground and cause road issues for the Tuesday morning commute to work or school. The impacts from this system could be a bit higher than normal given it is the first snow accumulations of the season.

Light snow clears out for Tuesday afternoon (WSAW)

Snow accumulating during the morning commute Tuesday, up to an inch of snowfall (WSAW)

Clouds gradually clearing for the afternoon Tuesday. Highs near the mid-30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph from the northwest. Halloween will be chilly for treat-or-treating hours.

Trick or treating forecast featuring chilly weather (WSAW)

Sunshine breaks out again Wednesday and Thursday with the next chance for precipitation arriving Friday, in the form of rain and snow showers by Friday afternoon and evening.

Below normal temperatures to start the week off, warming to 40s by the end of the week (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.