Crews at Granite Peak Ski Resort prep for the new season

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - As winter creeps closer, crews at Granite Peak are out on the slopes to begin their snow-making process, but it’s a process that isn’t as easy as you think.

The snow-making process will begin on Halloween night. Granite Peak’s operations crew started work today, weeks before opening day to make sure all the snowmakers are ready to go. Each snowmaker is called a “gun.”

“We have a lot of fixed guns, which are those towers you see up behind me on the hill. Those pretty much stay in one position all the time,” said Greg Fisher, General Manager of Granite Peak.

They also have 50 carriage guns which are the ones you see on wheels up on the hills.

“They’ve been sitting in our parking lot all summer long, and over the last week and a half, we’ve been moving them into position them kinda get them onto the slopes that we’re gonna go fire up first,” said Fisher.

Greg Fisher, the General Manager of Granite Peak, says the resort relies heavily on their snow guns until after the holiday season.

“We can make snow pretty much and run with it on the trails,” said Fisher.

The temperatures need to be in the 20′s for crews the make snow efficiently. They also look at humidity levels to help with their process.

“There’s a formula that goes out there, a wet bulk temperature, and that really takes into the temperature of the outside air as well as the humidity level,” said Fisher.

“It goes through water, I mean obviously it’s going in the system itself, and you can see the nozzles and stuff like that. Obviously, when the gun heats up, it’s pushing warm water out,” said Mark Pingel, assistant manager of lift operations at Granite Peak.

When the warm water hits the cold air, it will eventually produce little crystals to make snow.

Crews at Granite Peak, including Pingel, are excited to get the season started, “We just wanna see smiles, you know, obviously it’s the winter season and everybody’s getting hyped for it,” he said.

The season starts on November 22. For more information or to join the team you can visit their website.

