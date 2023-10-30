Aspirus dietician dishes on healthy choices this Halloween

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is quickly approaching, and that means spooky decorations, fun costumes, and of course, candy. Aspirus Clinical Dietician Ashley Chrisinger stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning to share some tips on making healthy choices this Halloween.

“I think sugar is the main thing on parents’ minds. I think parents get a little bit anxious about the excess of sugar, and they’re trying to let their kids have fun. And so they think that they’re going to take control of the sugar without the kids understanding it,” Chrisinger said. “But aside from the sugar, the risk of shaming kids the risk of being over restricting, aside from their physical health that can really affect their mental and emotional health. So trying to avoid the shaming type of restrictive behavior at Halloween is important to remember.”

Chrisinger recommends feeding your kids a healthy meal before spending them out to trick or treat, “I absolutely encourage trying to feed your kids something healthy and balanced before they go out and fill up on candy. Give them something with protein, something with fiber, something that’s going to help them self-regulate a little bit better.”

She says the big message to drive home for kids is moderation: “You have one extreme, where you’re overly restrictive, and you’re hiding the candy, or you’re limiting to one piece a day, two pieces a day, it really leads kids to sneaking behavior, and then that leads to shifting behavior, then you have the other end of the spectrum where it’s a free for all and kids can have as much candy as they want. And if they get a bellyache, maybe they learn a lesson. And I think that there’s a happy medium, there’s a nice middle ground, where I encourage parents to involve their kids in a conversation about what is a decent amount of candy. Why don’t we eat candy all the time? What are the nutrients that our bodies really need?”

