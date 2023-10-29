Wisconsin falls under the lights to Ohio State 24-10

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers fell at the hands of the number three Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night 24-10, knocking the Badgers to 5-3 on the season.

Ohio State started the game with an early field goal to take a quick lead. The Buckeyes would lead 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The first touchdown of the game came in the second frame. Ohio State quarterback hit Marvin Harrison Jr. on a crossing route that went 16 yards for a touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead. The Badgers were able to stay in the game, thanks to their defense. Two Badger picks, one from Preston Zachman and one from Ricardo Hallman, kept Wisconsin within arm’s length of the Buckeyes. After Hallman’s pick late in the half, freshman quarterback Braedyn Locked helped lead Wisconsin down the field well into the red zone. However, the Badgers would ultimately kick a field goal whilst on their own one-yard-line, unable to get in the end zone before half, making the halftime score 10-3 Ohio State.

The third quarter picked up where the Badgers left off. Locke engineered a solid drive down the field, capped off by a touchdown pass of 13 yards to Will Pauling, knotting the game up at 10-10.

Ohio State would take the punch however and strike right back. McCord led Ohio State to a touchdown of their own, finding Harrison Jr. again with an acrobatic grab from 19 yards to regain the lead 17-10.

The Badgers never found an answer on offense. The Buckeyes’ defense managed to keep Wisconsin out of the end zone from there, icing the game with a 33-yard touchdown run from TreVeyon Henderson in the fourth, giving Ohio State a 24-10 win.

Injuries proved to be a problem for Wisconsin as both running back Braelon Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike left the game with injuries and would not return.

Wisconsin falls to 5-3. They’ll face Indiana on the road next week.

