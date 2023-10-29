Weston’s GiGi’s Playhouse hosts community mural for ‘Down Syndrome Awareness Month’

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The CDC says every year -- 6,000 babies in the United States are born with Down syndrome. To raise awareness and acceptance -- Weston’s GiGi’s Playhouse hosted a community mural that brings the organization’s ‘Generation-G’ mission to fruition on Oct. 28.

This community mural was just the start of something special for GiGi’s Playhouse. It’s all part of Down syndrome acceptance month. The displays used the organization’s ‘Generation-G’ image to create a 2-D or 3-D project. The image is -- quote ‘a conscious decision to be generous, be accepting and be kind.” it’s a message that resonates with Erica Erdman whose son has Down syndrome and who is Playhouse manager in Madison.

“[It] Really start a discussion for what awareness and acceptance looks like for people like Braxton,” Erdman said,

The projects were made by businesses and families throughout the community. Erdman said it’s unique because they showcased their talents while using the image of GiGi’s Playhouse.

“We have someone from American Family Insurance and our neighbors. They worked as a team and created and put the house aspect of what their business is,” Erdman said.

This project was the last of the events held at GiGi’s Playhouse for ‘Down Syndrome Acceptance Month.” Living proudly was something the organization wanted to emphasize.

“Our participants wear their diagnoses on their face, and there are a lot of preconceived things that exist about Braxton’s worth and value in the community in which he lives,” Erdman said.

The GiGi’s Playhouse in Weston is one of the smallest ones in the entire country. They are a 99% volunteer-run organization. They may be small, but they hope to have a big impact.

“My son Lennox has Down syndrome, he’s six years old. GiGi’s Playhouse has been a part of his life almost all the way through,” said Molly Rouse of Wausau, whose son is a member of GiGi’s Playhouse. “Anytime we can get the word out or let the community know what is here more and more, we’re here to help,” said Rouse.

The event marked the first time GiGi’s Playhouse in Weston had done their community mural. They hope to expand on it in the future.

Gigi’s Playhouse in Weston celebrates its three-year anniversary in December of 2023. For more information on the organization -- or to get involved -- visit their website.

