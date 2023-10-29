News and First Alert Weather App
Packers trail Vikings at halftime 10-3

By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers trail the Minnesota Vikings at halftime 10-3.

Green Bay’s offensive struggles continued to start the game. The Packers failed to convert a first down in the first quarter, going three-and-out twice.

Minnesota had more success moving the ball. The Vikings drove into Packers’ territory to start their offensive day. However, Greg Joseph missed a 42-yard field goal to keep the game at 0-0.

The Vikings would not come up empty on the next drive. Minnesota, aided by two 15-yard Packers penalties, would punch in the first score of the game on a six-yard run by Cam Akers. At the end of the first quarter, Minnesota would lead 7-0.

In the second quarter, Green Bay would start with another three-and-out while Minnesota would string together another scoring drive, settling for a short Joseph field goal to make the game 10-0.

The teams would trade punts back and forth before Green Bay got the ball back and gained their first first down of the game. From there, they’d drive into Vikings territory inside of two minutes in the half. With time against them, the Packers would settle for a 30-yard field goal to enter the half trailing 10-3.

The Packers had eight first-half penalties, their most in a half since 2012.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

