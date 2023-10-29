Packers drop fourth straight, losing to Minnesota 24-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers fell at home to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday 24-10, extending their losing streak to four games.

Green Bay’s offensive struggles continued to start the game. The Packers failed to convert a first down in the first quarter, going three-and-out twice.

Minnesota had more success moving the ball. The Vikings drove into Packers’ territory to start their offensive day. However, Greg Joseph missed a 42-yard field goal to keep the game at 0-0.

The Vikings would not come up empty on the next drive. Minnesota, aided by two 15-yard Packers penalties, would punch in the first score of the game on a six-yard run by Cam Akers. At the end of the first quarter, Minnesota would lead 7-0.

In the second quarter, Green Bay would start with another three-and-out while Minnesota would string together another scoring drive, settling for a short Joseph field goal to make the game 10-0.

The teams would trade punts back and forth before Green Bay got the ball back and gained their first first down of the game. From there, they’d drive into Vikings territory inside of two minutes in the half. With time against them, the Packers would settle for a 30-yard field goal to enter the half trailing 10-3.

The Packers had eight first-half penalties, their most in a half since 2012.

The second half started strong for the road side. Minnesota took the opening drive 75 yards in 13 plays, capped off by a Kirk Cousins touchdown throw to T.J. Hockenson. Needing an answer, the Packers’ offense came out for their first drive of the half. Instead of an answer, they gave Minnesota more momentum. Jordan Love was intercepted by Josh Metellus, taking the ball deep into Green Bay territory. The very next play for the Vikings was a touchdown as Cousins threw a dart to Jordan Addison for a 20-yard touchdown. Minnesota led 24-3.

Immediately after, the Packers strung together their best offensive drive of the game. Jordan Love led Green Bay on a 14-play, 81-yard drive, ending in a fourth and goal touchdown from Love to Romeo Doubs. An extra point made the score 24-10, which would hold into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings would continue to drive the ball efficiently, setting up for another field goal. However, Karl Brooks would get his hand on the kick, blocking it and then returned by Jonathan Owens to give the Packers good field position. The Packers would drive deep into Vikings’ territory, but on fourth down at the Minnesota ten-yard-line, Green Bay would turn the ball over on downs.

The Vikings would take over, however, without Cousins, who left the game with an ankle injury. With backup Jaren Hall in the game, the Packers got pressure on the young QB. Preston Smith stripped Hall of the ball, with Devonte Wyatt falling on it to give the Packers new life in the red zone.

With the ball again, the Packers’ offense had a similar result. After four plays, the Packers gave the ball right back to Minnesota, failing to pick up a first down or a score.

The Packers would have one more shot with the ball, but were unable to score again, leaving the final score 24-10.

Jordan Love finished the game 24/41 for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also the Packers’ leading rusher with 34 yards. Jayden Reed led the receivers with 83 yards.

The Packers finished the game with 11 penalties for 99 yards. Three of the penalties were personal fouls, 15-yard penalties.

The Packers drop to 2-5 on the season. They play at Lambeau again next Sunday, hosting the Rams at 12:00 p.m.

