One dead after Pedestrian vs. Vehicle crash Saturday

By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County.

On Saturday, October 28th, the Waupaca County Communications Center received a report of a vehicle crash involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian. Preliminary investigation shows a vehicle traveling on County Highway W struck a pedestrian who was assisting another driver. The vehicle did leave the scene, but was located a short time later.

The driver was taken into custody. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation. Names are being withheld until family notifications are made.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders, Fremont Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office.

