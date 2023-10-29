Newman, Prentice volleyball clinch trips to state

SURING, Wis. (WSAW) - Entering Saturday, five area teams, three in volleyball and two in boys soccer, had visions of state on their minds. After Saturday, two teams would be left standing and packing their bags for that state tournament.

Beginning in volleyball in D4, the Newman Cardinals sought their 13th trip to state, playing in the sectional finals against Valley Christian. The two-seeded Cardinals came ready to play. Newman cruised to victories in the first two sets. Valley Christian rallied to take a lengthy third set at 27-25. However, Newman got right back to business in the fourth, icing the set on a Camielle Sobolewski slam to send the Cards to state for the first time since 2019.

“I don’t even have words, this is very emotional for me right now,” said head coach Betty Lange. “I’m so happy for everyone here.”

For junior Lily Shield, the victory is the actualization of a season-long goal, living up to the program’s storied history.

“We’ve had this goal in mind all year,” said Shields. “Seeing our past history in our program going to state, we knew that if we worked hard, we could get there ourselves.”

The Cardinals were not the only team headed to state in D4. Prentice clinched their first-ever berth at state, thanks to a 3-0 sweep over Frederic Saturday. The Pirates will make the trip to state for the first time since 2020.

The final area volleyball team vying for state was the Columbus Catholic Dons, who were taking on Wonewoc-Center. It just wasn’t the Dons’ night. Wonewoc-Center won in a 3-0 sweep to guarantee a spot at state, ending the season for Columbus Catholic.

Moving to soccer, the Lakeland boys found themselves one win away from the school’s first state appearance. They’d have to get by Somerset. The Spartans got the early momentum with a late first-half goal. They’d add to it with another goal second half. Lakeland would get on the board with just under ten minutes in the game, thanks to the left foot of Yaroslav Myshchyshyn. However, it was too little too late. Somerset would hang on to win 2-1, ending Lakleand’s season one game shy of state.

Finally, the Columbus Catholic boys’ soccer team suffered a similar fate as Lakeland. The Dons fell 3-1 to Washburn/Bayfield, ending their season in the sectional finals.

