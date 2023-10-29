News and First Alert Weather App
Nature lovers mourn the loss of tree older than the United States

Nature lovers in Texas are mourning the loss of a tree that was estimated to be 400 years old. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas (WFAA) – Nature lovers are mourning the loss of the oldest and largest tree in North Texas.

The tree in Plano, Texas was estimated to be older than the United States.

A drone flight carried out a month ago shows the largest and oldest tree towering majestically over Plano’s Bob Woodruff Park.

The bur oak was estimated to be 400 years old.

However, Friday morning found arborist Steve Houser staring at what was left.

“To see it gone now, it’s an emotional thing for me,” he said.

After years of trying to save it, with fertilizer, careful pruning and even four giant bolts to hold a splitting trunk together, the giant finally fell sometime Wednesday, a victim of flooded soil and time.

“And to see your favorite tree laying on the ground, I’m kind of in mourning, you know. I don’t know how to describe it,” Houser said.

Mark Beaudoing is an urban forester for the City of Plano.

“A little disappointed,” he said. “We were working really hard on doing everything we could to keep this tree alive.”

Beaudoing said they did everything they could to preserve the tree.

“And you know it’s always sad when you feel like you did your best and it wasn’t enough,” he said.

Experts don’t yet know whether pieces of the tree can be repurposed and saved.

Houser said he used to climb this tree and will need to take some time to get over it.

“Not as much as losing a family member or your favorite pet or something,” he said. “But it’s right up there somewhere close.”

The tree that stood watch and survived more than 400 years finally met a north Texas storm it couldn’t withstand.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

