News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

9 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis shooting

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.(WTHR via CNN Newsource)
By WTHR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call about the party when they heard shots being fired early Sunday.

One woman who was shot died at the scene.

Police say a total of nine people were shot, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

Several people have been detained and multiple firearms have been located on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Limited sunshine Sunday with snow showers on the way for Halloween Tuesday
DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18
2023 trick-or-treat times for central Wisconsin
The SPASH Panthers took home the team state title with 36 points.
Three area athletes take first at state cross country, SPASH boys take team title

Latest News

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as death toll tops 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
FILE - A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a city street...
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby
Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Limited sunshine Sunday with snow showers on the way for Halloween Tuesday
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England