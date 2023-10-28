Three area athletes take first at state cross country, SPASH boys take team title

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A brisk, chilly day welcomed in athletes to Wisconsin Rapids Saturday for the annual state cross country meet. Six races across three divisions would take place at The Ridges Golf Course.

First, in boys D1, the SPASH Panthers continued their tradition of excellence. With a team total of just 36 points, SPASH took home the team state title for the second straight year. The 36 points was the lowest team score since 1972. SPASH’s highest finisher was senior Aloysius Franzen in second. The Panthers had four runners in the top 25, with all runners finishing in the top ten. The title gives SPASH head coach Donn Behnke his 13th as head coach of the Panthers.

In D2 for the boys, the highest area finisher was Max Voss of Amherst, taking second in a time of just over 16 minutes. Voss improved 40 spots from his state cross-country finish a year ago.

As for D3, an area winner was crowned. Iola-Scandinavia senior Charlie Vater won the race in a time of 15:49. The senior had finished 11th a season ago, but left no doubt this year, winning by an eleven-second margin.

“Coming down the home stretch, the finish there, and kind of just look at all the people that helped me get to where I am, helped me win that,” said Vater. “It feels really good.”

As for the girls, beginning in D2, Northland Pines senior Nora Gremban looked to improve one spot from a runner-up finish a season ago. She’d do just that. Gremban not only won a state title but did so by tying the second-best time in the history of D2.

“I came into this race and I was like, I just want to PR from last year because that means you’ve gotten better,” said Gremban. “I think I did that by 40 seconds, so I’m just really happy.”

To celebrate, Gremban said she’ll enjoy a salmon dinner.

As for the D3 girls’ race, that belonged to Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski. She smashed the state record by 50 seconds, finishing in a time of 18:02. Needless to say, a joyful day for her.

“It was definitely a goal coming into it was to win in a dominant way and leave an impression on people,” said Michalski. “So yeah, it was awesome.”

On the team side in D3, the Phillips girls had a sensational day, taking second as a team.

