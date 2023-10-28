Ongoing shortage of the new RSV shot has many worried

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As new vaccines are being created, the demand is going up. The RSV vaccines primarily used for infants and people over 60 is seeing a shortage.

The CDC recommends people get their RSV vaccine by six months old and again after they turn 60. However, if that wait gets too long and you get the virus it comes with very serious complications. Sometimes even death.

For people who get Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, it can take its toll on you.

“It’s transmitted from coughing, sneezing, kissing people on the face or kissing babies,” said Tessa Garr, Pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy. “So it can spread in similar ways like the flu and COVID-19. Similar to the flu like colds, fevers, chills aches, pains, things like that and it can lead to further complications like pneumonia and things like that.”

With the current shortages, Hometown Pharmacy in Stevens Point will put you on a wait list if they’ve run out.

“Maybe five, ten doses a week? And we probably have, I would say, 50 people on our waitlist right now,” Garr said. “So once we do get a dose in we’re just kind of going slowly through that list and letting people know they can come in for it.”

Also, the thing about RSV vaccines, for people over the age of 50, Garr said one vaccine isn’t better than the other.

“The Abrysvo has two of the F-proteins in the formula, whereas the Arevy only has one,” she said. “So there’s a little bit of a difference between them both, but the CDC has said they are both equal in effectiveness.”

If you don’t want to be put on a waiting list, Hometown Pharmacy does offer you options.

“We try to keep close contact with Metro Market and Walgreens who are nearby because they have different suppliers than us, so sometimes they are able to get stuff that we aren’t,” she said.

Garr added that you are at higher risk of getting RSV when you have asthma, diabetes, and a weak immune system. She also advises that pregnant women should get the vaccine too.

