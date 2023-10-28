The Hilight Zone: Playoffs roll on with level two

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school football playoffs roared on Friday night across Wisconsin. In north-central Wisconsin, 12 area teams were left standing entering Friday night, looking to extend their seasons.

In D4, two-seed Mosinee hosted six-seed Somerset at Stiehm Stadium in Schofield. Mosinee fell behind early 24-7 before cutting it to 30-21 at halftime. They’d eventually put themselves in front thanks to a pair of Wyatt Harris touchdowns to take the lead. However, Somerset wasn’t done yet. Thanks to a late Mosinee turnover and a successful onside kick, Somerset took the lead late in the game at 42-40, coming back to win and end Mosinee’s season. Somerset will face Baldwin-Woodville next week.

In D3, Mosinee’s conference rival Medford had a rematch against Onalaska. Medford had the home-field advantage, but the Hilltoppers were undeterred. A strong first half for Onalaska led by quarterback Adam Skifton put the Hilltoppers out front early. They’d pace the way the rest of the second half to win 35-16. Medford’s season comes to an end while Onalaska moves on to play Rice Lake.

In the game of the week, it was a monster showdown between two teams that have seen an awful lot of each other, playing mostly close games. Coming into Friday’s game, the last three contests between Wittenberg-BIrnamwood and Amherst came down to the final drive. It’d be the same case Friday. Witt-Birn hosted, being the one-seed in the D5 bracket. Amherst was a four-seed. The Chargers showed their mettle in the first half, as Bryson Schmid’s short touchdown run gave Witt-Birn the first score of the game. They’d lead at halftime 7-0.

In the third quarter, the Chargers would notch two more points via Charlie Nowinsky’s safety. In the fourth, Amherst finally stuck paydirt. Nosiah Holland burst in the end zone to cut the game to 9-6, with a two-point conversion to make it 9-8. Late in the game, Amherst was looking to take the lead. However, Owen Dickman had other plans. Thanks to his pick-six, the Chargers extended their lead to 16-8.

Amherst still wasn’t done. Michael Benjamin found Spencer Cohen on a crossing route, which he’d take in for a touchdown. The Falcons needed a two-point conversion to tie the game but Connor Groshek instead closed the door. He picked off the two-point conversion pass to ice the game for Wittenberg-Birnamwood, sending the Chargers to level three of the playoffs.

“They were throwing passes over my head all night and I knew I had the outside so I just dropped back and it went right in my hands,” said Grosherk. “I really didn’t want to end on this game and it all worked out in the end.”

Witt-Birn head coach Jason Reick said it was a special performance by his group to extend their season.

“That was huge,” said Reick. “They had to do something really special to come back and pull off a miracle. Defense just stepped up.”

Wittenberg-Birnamwood advances and will host three-seed Wrightstown next week.

In other D5 action, Colby took on Saint Croix Falls, with the game being played in Stanely-Boyd. The Saints defense held firm all game as they limited the Hornets’ offense. Saint Croix Falls got just enough offense to win 22-6, eliminating Colby. Elsewhere, Stanley-Boyd saw their season end as well, falling to Northwestern. Saint Croix Falls and Northwestern will square off next round.

In D6, Auburndale got a second-straight playoff game at home, taking on Coleman. Auburndale used the legs of quarterback Kaden Anderson to ice the game second half as they won 33-22. Auburndale will host again in level three where they’ll welcome in Stratford. The Tigers had a state title rematch against Mondovi Friday, with the Tigers recording a similar result. Thanks to a complete game by the defense and a standout performance by Gavin Leonhardt, Stratford eliminated Mondovi 21-0 to book a date with Auburndale next week.

In D7, Edgar continued their excellent defensive season with another shutout, their tenth straight. The Wildcats thumped Regis 20-0 to move on the level three of the playoffs. They’ll hit the road to face Boyceville Friday.

As for D1, the SPASH Panthers laid rubber to the road, taking on defending state champ Kimberly. A low-scoring first half gave way to a track meet in the second. The Panthers held their own, but Kimberly had a couple of scores to spare, winning 35-18. They’ll move on to face Neenah next week.

Finally, in eight-player, Thorp got a monster upset over their rival Gilman to advance to the state semifinals. The three-seeded Cardinals bested the top-ranked Pirates 24-20, thanks to a heavy dose of quarterback Denzel Sutton. Thorp is one win away from the state title game, needing to beat McDonnell Catholic next week. Elsewhere, Three Lakes/Phelps saw their season end, falling to Florence 27-13.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.