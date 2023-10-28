News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Snow showers are possible on Saturday evening.

Light snow returns to the forecast on Tuesday
By Mark Holley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A weak weather disturbance is tracking through the area this evening. Light snow showers are possible for the rest of Saturday.  The best chance for the light snow showers will be south of Hwy 64. A few locations south of Hwy 10 could see a light dusting of snow.  Dry weather returns to the forecast on Sunday.

Sunday Day Planner
Sunday Day Planner(wsaw)

The next weather maker arrives on Tuesday. A fast-moving storm system brings a chance of light snow to all of north central Wisconsin. Current weather models have a chance of 1″ of snow on Halloween.

Halloween Snow
Halloween Snow(wsaw)
Tuesday
Tuesday(wsaw)

