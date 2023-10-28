First Alert Weather: Snow showers are possible on Saturday evening.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A weak weather disturbance is tracking through the area this evening. Light snow showers are possible for the rest of Saturday. The best chance for the light snow showers will be south of Hwy 64. A few locations south of Hwy 10 could see a light dusting of snow. Dry weather returns to the forecast on Sunday.

Sunday Day Planner (wsaw)

The next weather maker arrives on Tuesday. A fast-moving storm system brings a chance of light snow to all of north central Wisconsin. Current weather models have a chance of 1″ of snow on Halloween.

Halloween Snow (wsaw)

Tuesday (wsaw)

