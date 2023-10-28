16-year-old cancer survivor raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

News and First Alert Weather App
By Sloane Wick
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Children’s Miracle Network Hospital selected five children to be their Miracle Kids for 2023, each with a remarkable story of facing daunting odds and emerging victorious. On Oct. 27, one of these Miracle Kids, Madisyn Lang, gave back to the organization that played a vital role in her battle against cancer through a bowling and raffle fundraiser.

Lang was diagnosed with leukemia just days before her 13th birthday. For her and her family, the date of this fundraiser marked a significant anniversary.

“As of yesterday, two years ago, she rang the bell, and that was such a proud moment for us as her parents to see her doing that. But I think for Maddy, it was very emotional. She beat it. She was done,” LeAnn Lang, Madisyn’s mother, said.

During her time in the hospital, the Child Life Program which is funded by the Children’s Miracle Network, played a significant role in Madisyn’s recovery. The program provided unwavering support throughout her treatment.

“The moment we walked in that night into the emergency room to be admitted, they were with us the entire journey. [They were there] from the beginning until the end of her treatment,” LeAnn said.

Madisyn and her family paid it forward by organizing a fundraiser. The event allowed bowlers to purchase tickets for a chance to win one of several price baskets. The baskets included prizes ranging from a bottle of bourbon to Christmas decorations to a fire pit. Local businesses and families donated many of the prizes for the raffle.

“The communities where we grew up have been [a] tremendous support of our entire journey,” LeAnn said.

Madisyn and her mom aspired to raise $3,000 during the event. Their ultimate goal was to offer help and hope to other parents and children facing similar battles. In addition to the donation, the pair also had a message of encouragement for those currently battling illness.

“Focus on the good, never give up. You’re gonna have bad days, but you need to focus on the positive,” LeAnn said.

Donations to the Children’s Miracle Network can be made here.

