Your Town Stevens Point: Volunteer program fosters friendship and inclusion

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A special program in Your Town Stevens Point has been fostering friendships for decades now they’re hoping to expand the program across central Wisconsin.

The Better Together program of Opportunity Development Centers Inc. matches volunteers with adults with disabilities to form a friendship and to provide genuine inclusion within the community.

Samantha Szynskie is the community life developer for ODC and is the Better Together program leader. She matches the volunteers to individuals with disabilities based on similar interests and supports the creation of their friendships.

“This program is based on the Community Partners Program that was started by John O’Keefe in the late 80s and 90s,” said Szynskie.

As of October 2023, ODC currently has 25 active partners but Szynskie hopes to grow that number and form even more friendships.

“The thing I hear most is, ‘I don’t have time to do one more thing.’ None of us do, but that’s not what this is. This isn’t one more thing, it’s a person you get to do all the things you love with,” explained Szynskie.

Sue Anderson and Janet Jakusz were paired together nearly 13 years ago and have formed an extremely tight friendship.

“We go out to eat, we go to community friends’ stuff. We go to her house sometimes,” said Jakusz.

Volunteers are encouraged to meet with their partners twice a month, but Anderson has enjoyed her time with the program so much, she and her husband added to more partners.

“I am such a firm believer of the program. If you just want to become involved in the community, there’s no better way than to have a partner by yourself getting involved in the community together. And it’s not only through our partnership but it’s through all of our activities we do with other people that we’ve made so many friends,” said Anderson.

Currently Better Together is only available in Stevens Point, however, Szynskie said there are plans to expand to its other ODC locations in Wisconsin Rapids, Wautoma, Merrill, and Marshfield.

“This program changed my life when I when I started when I was 20. And I know it wasn’t just changing the life of the person I was paired with it totally changed everything in my life. And I want everyone to experience that,” said Szynskie.

