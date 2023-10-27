Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield announces arrival of two new owls

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Park and Zoo is excited to announce that on Oct. 22 it added two new additions to the zoo with a couple of hatch-year eastern screech owls.

The zoo said both owls are likely females based on their size and are grey phase in color. The pair, like all the birds at the zoo, were injured in the wild and determined to be non-releasable due to the extent of their eye injuries. While hearing is a more important sense for owls when it comes to survival, a young owl with no skillset has a much lower chance of thriving if released.

Both owls were found in Indiana and cared for by rehabilitation centers which gave them all the time they needed to recover from their injuries. The zoo will be asking its fans to vote on names chosen by their zookeepers, so watch the Wildwood Park & Zoo Facebook page for the naming poll!

Screech owls are cavity nesters and feel very comfortable tucked away into holes and nest boxes. This means they may be difficult to see but visiting close to dusk or dawn gives you the best chance to catch a peak. They inhabit almost any area with sufficient tree cover and can thrive in farmland, suburban landscapes, and even city parks.

