WIAA preps for state cross country at Ridges Golf Course

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Ridges Golf Course will host the WIAA State Cross Country Championships this weekend for their 35th year.

However, after a rainy week, crews are prepping early for the big event to ensure a safe meet for all competitors. Although the weather may play a role that’s not stopping the biggest cross-country meet of the season from happening this weekend.

Crews have been out prepping since Tuesday. They went out two days earlier this year to plan ahead for the weather.

“Just to be able to paint and work in between the rain storms and such. So, today is some of the final details, setting up the inside areas, preparing for the timing system to come in,” said Mel Dow, associate director of the WIAA.

The WIAA says prepping for the state cross-country meet takes about 72 hours, but the rain caused crews to go back and re-paint part of the course a few times.

“Makes adjustments to the course, does some tree trimming and some hole filling,” said Dow.

The course is run throughout Ridges Golf Course. From straight paths to uphill battles, these athletes will get to experience it all.

“When they run, they have spikes,” Dow said. “So, that obviously gives them some traction in the adverse conditions, but part of the cross-country course is also marked where there are areas of danger.”

“None of the courses run on tees or greens — and they do a really good job of marking those off,” said Michele Goska, owner and manager of Ridges Golf Course.

While the WIAA has been evaluating the weather all week, high school athletes have competed in downpours and even snow.

“This time of the year, the athletes and the runners for that matter like the cooler temperatures because of the amount of energy that they exert while they’re out competing,” said Dow.

The Wisconsin State High School Championships will be tomorrow at noon at Ridges Golf Course.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.