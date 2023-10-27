Wausau police looking for wanted man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Walter Lee Calloway, Jr, 31, is wanted on for two Marathon County felony arrest warrants as well as charges stemming from a more recent domestic violence incident.

If you have any information about Calloway’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

WALTER CALLOWAY, JR. WANTED BY WAUSAU PD The Wausau Police Department is looking for Walter Lee Calloway, Jr. (31). ... Posted by Wausau Police Department on Thursday, October 26, 2023

