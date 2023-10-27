News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau police looking for wanted man

Walter Lee Calloway, Jr. is wanted on for two Marathon Co. felony arrest warrants and charges stemming from a more recent domestic violence incident
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Walter Lee Calloway, Jr, 31, is wanted on for two Marathon County felony arrest warrants as well as charges stemming from a more recent domestic violence incident.

If you have any information about Calloway’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

