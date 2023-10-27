Walk to End Epilepsy Friday night in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin, almost 60,000 people in our state live with Epilepsy. Friday night, the foundation is raising awareness of neurological disorders in a healthy and creative way.

The community is coming together once again to walk, to one day end Epilepsy. This is the 32nd year the walk is taking place in Wausau. It is sponsored by the foundation. They have changed up the walk this year. You will be able to come to the walk dressed in a costume of your choice. You’ll even be able to decorate pumpkins any way you’d like before the walk.

“It’s a really neat way for people to raise awareness for epilepsy, and get people to ask questions, or hey, why do you have a purple pumpkin, and then they get to potentially share their story and really give them an opportunity to say ‘hey, this is who I am,’” said Kristin Hubbard Dostal-Executive Director, Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin.

Almost 60,000 people in Wisconsin live with the disorder. 8,000 of those are kids

Next month, Governor Tony Evers and the state of Wisconsin are helping the foundation to raise awareness all month long. Kristin told NewsChannel 7, the governor has signed a proclamation. It will make November Epilepsy Awareness Month in Wisconsin. Epilepsy is a neurological condition, which is characterized by recurrent and unprovoked seizures. Almost 60,000 people in Wisconsin live with the disorder. 8,000 of those are kids. Kristin says every seizure is different. Awareness is a key to understanding the disorder.

“The State of Wisconsin is incredible. Everywhere we go, everywhere we are, they support. Some people don’t know that we exist. So, the more we get out in the community, the more that we, you know, share our story, share our journey or other people’s journey that we work with. The more people understand that this is a condition that’s really impacted,” said Dostal.

Registration starts at 5 p.m. Friday at Marathon Park. The picnic and pumpkin carving or painting begins at 5:30 p.m. The walk will leave the pavilion at 7:15 p.m. Pumpkins will light the path, but flashlights will also be provided. It is free to register but donations are always appreciated.

Marathon Park is located at 1201 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.