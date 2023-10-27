Recognizing Day of the Dead in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a fun time while also learning something, you’ll want to check out a couple Day of the Dead events coming up. Marathon and Wood County 4H Associate Educator Jasmine Carbajal and WIPPS/H2N Program Manager Mariana Savela joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to explain the events.

Day of the Dead is a Mexican celebration where the spirits of loved ones are received. A live mariachi band from Madison will be at the event as well as fun activities for children and adults. Day of the Dead is happening on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Monk Botanical Gardens from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $5/person, or $1 if attendees show up in an appropriate costume (not Halloween).

‘Day of the Dead Celebration and Coco’ is another event that is happening at the Marathon County Public Library on Saturday that will dive more into what Day of the Dead is, and show the Disney movie ‘Coco,’ along with other child-friendly activities.

‘Day of the Dead Celebration and Coco’ is free to attend and families are welcome. The event is happening from 2-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

