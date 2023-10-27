Man charged, bond set at $500K for US 51 shooting on Oct. 6 in Marathon Co.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 41-year-old man has been formally charged with multiple felony counts including first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a shooting and vehicle pursuit on US 51 on Oct. 6.

Bennie Green made an initial appearance in Marathon County Court on Friday where he pled not guilty to the attempted murder charge. He was also charged with five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of meth, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon among other charges.

The judge set a cash bond for Green at $500,000 and he remains in the Marathon County Jail. A case review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

According to a criminal complaint, Green was arrested on Oct. 6 after a person driving along US 51 reported to Marathon County Dispatch that they had been shot at on the highway near County Highway WW in the Village of Maine. Green’s vehicle description was reported and after he was located in Lincoln County, a pursuit ensued that extended back into Marathon County. The pursuit ended when a Lincoln County Deputy used their patrol vehicle to disable Green’s vehicle in the City of Wausau.

Investigators state that following the shooting, they learned that the victims, a family of five including three adults and two young children, were in their car on US 51 when Green approached them from behind at a high rate of speed. Green then passed their car but then slowed down in front. The driver changed lanes and continued driving, but again Green rapidly accelerated and tailgated their car so close that they couldn’t see the headlights of Green’s vehicle. It was at this point that Green drove his vehicle alongside the victim’s car and shot at least four times with a handgun. One person was hit by gunfire, and the other suffered injuries from the shrapnel. After the shooting, Green sped off continuing North on US 51.

The complaint states that one witness to the shooting was in a vehicle traveling behind the shooter and victim. They describe seeing Green’s vehicle next to the victim’s traveling at a high rate of speed, then seeing muzzle flash and hearing multiple gunshots come from Green’s vehicle.

The handgun Green allegedly fired was later recovered in the lawn of a home along County Road W by investigators.

