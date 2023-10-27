Hilight Zone GOTW Level-Two Playoffs: Amherst ready for a second chance against Witt-Birn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - How about a classic, CWC large rivalry right in the heat of Level Two Playoffs as Amherst (5-2) and Wittenberg-Birnamwood (6-1) are in the spotlight of our Hilight Zone Game of the Week.

Just a dozen teams remain in the picture as conference rivals Amherst and Witt-Birn face off. This matchup during the regular season was already electric enough, but for Witt-Birn, it’s been an electric feeling throughout school all week long.

The Chargers bolted their way past Clintonville 46-8 in Round One last week. Their only loss this season was to Stratford in Week 7, and they’re eager to keep things rolling on the road to state.

“We got a good group of kids,” Witt-Birn Head Coach Jason Reick said. “They come together, they got a good comradery going, and we just gotta take what’s given to us and make the best of it every week. They’re a great ball team, but I also think that we’re a really good team too. As much as we spend worrying about how we’re gonna stop them, they gotta worry about how they’re gonna stop us too.”

In the regular season meeting between Witt-Birn and Amherst, the Chargers barely scraped by winning 27-22.

Amherst shut out New Holstein last week at home but now walks into a much different atmosphere. The heat of this conference rivalry alone will spark plenty of energy on both sides, but as for the visiting Amherst Falcons, they’re treating this like any other game.

The Falcons are riding a five-game winning streak, including their 14-0 win in Level One last week. Their last loss was 27-22 to Witt-Birn, but this second chance has them believing they’ll come out on top.

Amherst Head Coach Mark Lusic stated, “The kids are working hard. I’m not always the happiest person probably to be around, but I’m pushing them as hard as I can and they want to be pushed and they want to get better. I think the biggest thing they’ve learned is you gotta compete. Day in and day out you gotta compete and they’ve done that. They’ve answered the bell — we’re continuing to climb that mountain and try to peak at the right time.”

These two teams met in the Level Three Playoffs in 2021, with Witt-Birn moving on, winning by just one point. That’ll be perfect fuel added to the fire of what should be a big conference showdown between Amherst and Witt-Birn.

Kickoff at 7 p.m. in Wittenberg.

