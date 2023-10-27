Highlights: Volleyball, soccer take center stage for sectional semifinals

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The road to state got a little thinner Thursday as area teams battled in sectional semifinal action in both volleyball and boys soccer. A win puts them a win away from state in the sectional finals.

First, in volleyball, Columbus Catholic put their one-seed on the line against two-seed Athens in Marshfield. The Bluejays came out swinging, getting great starts from seniors Jazelle Hartwig and Sydney Coker. Athens would take set one. From there, it was all Dons. Riding seniors Aaliyah Krenn and Courtney Sommer, Columbus Catholic rallied to win the final three sets and win 3-1. They move on the sectional final Saturday where they’ll take on Wonewoc Center for a trip to state.

In D3, Stratford played on their home court against Aquinas in the sectional final. The two-seeded Blugolds came off the long bus trip ready to play. They took the first two sets to take an early lead. Stratford would rally from behind to take set three. However, Aquinas would slam the door in the third set to take the match 3-1 and end the Tigers’ season. Aquinas will advance to face Cuba City on Saturday.

In D2, Mosinee opened its doors to take on Waupaca. The Comets were firing on all cylinders in this one as they swept Mosinee 3-0. The season ends for Mosinee as Waupaca advances to face Rice Lake on Saturday.

Newman beat Laona/Wabeno 3-0 on the road to advance to the sectional final, while Prentice knocked off Gilman 3-1 in their sectional final

In soccer, Mosinee found themselves in another sectional semifinal. Top-ranked Mosinee boys soccer welcomed in GNC rival Lakleand to Edgewood Park. The game came down to a single goal courtesy of Cameron Bernard of Lakeland. His goal was the only one of the night as the T-Birds went on to win 1-0. Lakeland finds themselves one win away from state. They’ll play Somerset in Merrill on Saturday.

As for Columbus Catholic, they battled the fog and the rain, in addition to Arcadia in their sectional semifinal. The Dons got a vintage Alex Edwards performance, netting three second-half goals to add to his already state-leading total. Columbus Catholic won the match 4-1 and will face Washburn/Bayfield for a trip to state Saturady.

