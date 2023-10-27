Hello, My Name Is: Shane Klismith

ALMOND, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2020, the Almond-Bancroft Eagles played just four games in a COVID-shortened season. The Eagles went 0-4 on the year. Shane Klismith was there, experiencing the season as a freshman.

“We didn’t do good at all that year, just because there wasn’t enough kids to play,” said Klismith. “That’s why we went to eight-man.”

Klismith saw his school transition from 11-man to eight-man in 2021. For him, it was an exciting opportunity for a school with lower football participation.

“There’s a lot more opportunities for people to play just with how it’s set up to be, but overall it does help,” said Klismith.

In their first season in eight-man, the Eagles went 4-5. In 2022, the Eagles finished 5-4. Now, in 2023, the Eagles are having their best season yet. They currently are 6-1, having won six in a row. A win Friday against Marion/Tigerton would ensure a Central Conference crown.

”That’d be amazing just because the fact we started out freshman year so rough and every year we’re getting better,” said Klismith. “It would just feel great to know that we could get our football program back to what it was.”

Klismith has enjoyed the move to eight-man, saying the shorter field and fewer guys on the field allow him to showcase his best attribute; speed.

“That’s what gets me where I am, just because I’m one of the faster guys to where I can use that as my advantage instead of hitting through people,” said Klismith.

Klismith’s quarterback and senior counterpart T.J. Lamb can attest to his great speed.

“He’s fast and I’d say he has great cuts so he gets open a lot,” said Lamb. “It’s pretty easy to throw him the ball.”

The Lamb-to-Klismith connection has been a lethal one. Klismith leads the team in receiving touchdowns. He says it’s been a long-building chemistry between him and Lamb.

”We’ve been playing since we were yay high to just where everything builds up year after year,” said Klismith. “We’re friends out of school. We hang out quite a bit to where every time, it just keeps building up to where we are now.”

Klismith and Lamb say the move to eight-man hasn’t been all that difficult schematically. However, a lot of the move has been centered on toughness.

”Coach pushes us a lot, makes us run, do up-downs, push-ups and sit-ups, which we didn’t do much of last year,” said Lamb. “That’s probably helped us this year for our conditioning and strength.”

“It’s all about basically I feel like who’s more conditioned and who isn’t going to back down in the long run,” said Klismith.

As the Eagles vie for a conference title, Klismith is happy knowing how far this team has come and the resolve they’ve shown in chasing that crown.

“This is the best year so far just because we’re in the driver’s seat for it,” said Klismith. “We’re better and better every game that we play just because we get more team chemistry over all.”

