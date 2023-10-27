First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures, trace of snow possible this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wrapping the work week up with some drier weather. Tumbling temperatures into the afternoon, with even colder temperatures ahead for the weekend. Wintry mix or light snow is possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Cold and cloudy this weekend with chances for light snow Saturday (WSAW)

Highs will be reached during the morning hours Friday, anywhere from the mid-50s to mid-60s. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s. Feeling slightly colder due to gusty northwest winds, up to 25-30 mph.

As the low pressure system continues to move eastward, it is possible for some lake-effect snow to fall across the far northern parts of Wisconsin Friday night. If you plan on attending any high school football games Friday evening, make sure to dress for the weather and bring a blanket. Cold and windy, with temperatures at halftime in the 30s.

Chilly for football games Friday night (WSAW)

A cold weekend is on tap for us. Morning lows Saturday near 30. Clouds hang around, winds less gusty. Highs mid to upper 30s. Scattered rain-snow mix is possible by Saturday afternoon in portions of Central Wisconsin.

Rain-Snow mix possible Saturday afternoon in Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

This will depend on temperatures during that time. Temperatures will cool down heading into Saturday night. Any lingering precipitation will switch over to flurries or light snow overnight. Little to no accumulations expected. It is possible for a trace of snow to accumulate on grassy surfaces heading into Sunday morning.

Rain-snow mix transitions to scattered light snow Saturday night (WSAW)

Light scattered snow Saturday night. Not everyone will see snow. (WSAW)

Cold & cloudy on Sunday. Highs low to mid-30s. Heading into the Halloween Tuesday, plan for highs to remain cold in the low to mid-30s.

