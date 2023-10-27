DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds hunters to prepare for the opening of several hunting and trapping seasons in November.

Likewise, recreators should be aware that they may encounter more hunters on state properties. There are four dates throughout November when seasons open, so hunters are encouraged to double-check these dates.

Below is a list of hunting seasons that open in November:

Nov. 4

Beaver (Zones A, B, and C, trapping only)

Mink and Muskrat (Southern Zone, trapping only)

Otter (trapping only)

Nov. 13

Mink and Muskrat (Mississippi River Zone, trapping only)

Nov. 18

Deer Gun

Nov. 27

Deer Muzzleloader

Statewide turkey season ends Nov. 17, but Zones 1-5 will remain open after Nov. 18.

Check season-end dates on the DNR’s Season Dates webpage.

The DNR also reminds hunters of the online resources available on our Hunting webpage. In addition to hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours, and other useful resources, a list of public lands open to hunting is available on the Public Access Lands webpage. This resource lets hunters plan their next adventure from the comfort of home.

As Wisconsin’s most popular hunting seasons ramp up, it’s important for all hunters to do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following these firearm safety rules:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it, and what’s beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot.

Additionally, at least 50% of all hunters’ clothing above the waist must be blaze orange or pink any time a firearm deer season is taking place. This requirement includes archery and small game hunters. Waterfowl hunters are exempt from this rule.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. Learn more about safe hunting in Wisconsin and register to take a hunter education course on the DNR website. The DNR wishes all our hunters and trappers a safe and successful season.

