Dine and Dish: Four generations contribute to family-run Carmelo’s Restaurant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a seemingly more and more disconnected world one family has managed to prioritize each other through a mutual passion and share that passion with the community.

Carmelo’s Restaurant is a dream that’s been cooking for years. In 1986 Joan and Carmelo Oliva opened their restaurant’s doors for the first time.

Now having passed, Carmelo’s family described him as many things, ‘A good friend’, ‘Liked to have a good time’, and ‘A great guy,’ but the most common description of all, ‘Family oriented.’

“He just wanted something where all of us could be together,” said Peggy Oliva, daughter of Joan and Carmelo.

“That was the reason we started the business, so the family would be together working,” said Maria Savino, daughter of Joan and Carmelo.

When you walk in the front door, you’ll see hanging on the wall a photo of the family making that dream possible. Joan and Carmelo have eight children, their spouses, and many grandchildren. One big family still carrying on the legacy.

“So you’re working with your own family, it’s different, but it works for us,” said Peggy Oliva.

“It worked, we all had our little niche that we all went into. I was in the kitchen, Peg bartending and hostessing. I was in the kitchen and hosting and my mother was a hostess for years,” said Maria Savino.

It’s now down to the fourth generation.

“So now my grandson is working here,” said Peggy Oliva.

And while 37 years have passed, Carmelo’s Restaurant remains the glue that bonds this family.

“This is like a second home,” said Katie Oliva, grandchild.

“We’ve grown up here,” said Lukas Oliva.

”We were all born and raised in Wausau and in fact, half of us still live in the town of Rib Mountain,” said Maria Savino.

”I started working here when I was 14 years old. So that’s many, many years. We’ve got kids that came in, got married, had a baby, now the babies are growing up, through college and they’re having babies now. It’s just you know (hand motion circle) and they come here,” said Peggy Oliva.

A lot changed since Peggi Oliva began working here in her teen years, like a remodel of the dining room and bar area.

“We didn’t do a lot of advertising. we got started by word of mouth and it just kept growing,” said Maria Savino.

The menu has also grown, but kitchen manager Nelson Drees said the originals remain the highlight.

“Most of our original recipes are still from Carmi and Joan, the original owners. The red sauce is still what we’ve made for 35 years. The meatballs, a lot of our recipes are all passed down from the first generation,” said Drees.

Like the veil.

“A lot of places don’t carry veil anymore because it’s kind of unpopular, but we still do. It’s been on our menu for 30-some years,” said Nelson Drees, Kitchen Manager.

Serving up the recipe for success for generations.

“Treat people with respect, serve good food, and you keep them wanting to come back for more,” said Maria Savino.

But most importantly, “The people, the people,” said Joan Oliva, original co-owner and wife of Carmelo.

