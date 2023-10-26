Your Town Stevens Point: John Hartman continues to capture moments in time

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Your Town Stevens Point is home to many talented people. You might not have known it, but chances are you’ve seen some of John Hartman’s work.

Despite the worldwide travels and national awards, John continues to call Stevens Point home. It’s not often someone behind the camera likes to go in front of the camera, but John Hartman wants to be a champion for his profession and for Your Town Stevens Point.

John has developed into one of the best in the business. To say John Hartman is good at his job is like saying Joe Pavelski is just good at hockey, or the flower hole at Sentry will only slightly take your breath away.

The hunger for greatness is never-ending.

“One of my favorite mantras is, ‘Find out what everybody else is doing and then don’t do it,’” John said. “I’m always looking for things that are different — that are off the charts — that keep me fresh.”

Keeping fresh is important when you’ve been running your own business since a week after graduating high school in 1974.

“You know, I really feel that my job here on earth is to be able to create works of art and capture images and essences of people that they and their family and their relations and their generations to follow will be able to enjoy for a really long time,” John said.

“John was someone who always had direction,” said Tom Eagon, a childhood friend of John’s. “He knew what he wanted. He had a vision and he worked for it, and he got it.”

He’s traveled the world taking pictures. Asking him to pick one would seem like a tough ask, but John always turns back to one from his own neighborhood.

“Stevens Point’s 150th celebration back in 2008,” he said. “It’s a photograph of the entire Riverfront Rendezvous with fireworks and everything going on. I think there’s 73 separate photographs that were blended into that.”

“It’s nice to see an artist at work. You know, many people can take pictures, but John’s work is really art,” Tom said.

Every year John shares his love of photography and Stevens Point by hosting a seminar. He’s not afraid to share his secrets to help others grow in the field. “I tell my students I want you guys to go out and do way better than I ever can do,” John shared. “Because I think that’s, really, the goal of any teacher is to make sure their students can flourish.”

Being able to have his hobby as his job will only ensure John keeps making memories for years to come.

“People ask me,” he said, “‘When are you going to retire?’ I say, ‘Well you know, people retire to do what I do.’ And so, I’ve got a 50-year head start on them. Why would I want to give up now?”

John and his wife Kathy of 44 years will travel to Africa in the spring. Of course, he’ll also be bringing his camera with him to capture even more phenomenal images.

