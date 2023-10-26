Your Town Stevens Point: Behnke’s 46 years of greatness with SPASH boys cross country

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When Donn Behnke began coaching the SPASH boys cross country team in 1977, it wasn’t supposed to be a long-term job.

Behnke was recruited by then-SPASH coach Wayne Steffenhagen, who many remember as the long-time head coach for the D.C. Everest football team, winning multiple state titles at the helm of the Evergreens. Behnke fell in love with that 1977 team and he won his first state title as a head coach in 1980. Soon enough, one year turned into 46.

”I found what I want to do, and I’ve never thought about trying to move up the ladder of coaching. I’m a high school coach,” Behnke said. “That’s all I wanted to be and that’s all I ever wanted to do.”

Behnke has guided the Panthers to 12 state titles and nine runner-up finishes in his 46 years of coaching and those that have been coached by him understand why he’s been successful.

“Donn is just probably the greatest person I know. He just is relatable, relational, empathetic. I could go on and on for hours,” senior Bode Erickson said.

Donn’s success got off to a fast start because of his abilities to relate to athletes. His philosophy went beyond pushing his runners to simply run more and work harder.

“I learned pretty early on that it’s not really about the workouts. It’s about the belief that the trust that athletes have to have in their coach,” Behnke said.

So the head coach put that motto into stride. He emphasized complimenting athletes after races and ensured win or lose, athletes were recognized for their hard work.

”If anyone sees me after a race, they’ll see me go over to the kid who ran the worst race. That’s the first kid I talk to,” Behnke said. “I want him to know that I still appreciated the fact that he went out and tried his hardest even if he failed.”

Donn Behnke early in his tenure as SPASH cross country head coach. Behnke started coaching in Stevens Point in 1977. (WSAW)

The results fell into place, but Behnke still cared more about the runners wearing the bib.

”Donn over the years nurtures you and teaches you that hey, it doesn’t matter how good you are,” Erickson said. “Your worth is outside the sport. I care about you as a human.”

Thousands of athletes have run through the Panther program and found success, with Behnke supplying each one with his special touch. He helped senior Aloysius Franzen dealt with health issues early in his career. Behnke and the coaching staff worked with Franzen on his breathing, believing in him to find success. Franzen won this year’s Division 1 sectional hosted by SPASH and he is one of the best runners in the state.

“It’s not as much a coach, as much as it is a mentor who truly listens to you. Who truly cares about you past running,” Franzen said.

Chris Solinsky was one of the best runners Behnke has ever coached. He won three-straight state titles from 2000-2002, becoming one of the fastest runners in the country. He would go on to run at the University of Wisconsin, where he won five individual national titles in the 5,000 meters. Solinsky is now an assistant cross country coach at the University of Oregon, and he credits part of his coaching philosophy to Behnke.

“Donn always was a second father figure for me,” Solinsky said. “The wisdom and guidance and just cool calm collectiveness that he always displayed has been a lasting impact on me.”

SPASH Cross Country coach Donn Behnke with runner Chris Solinsky he won state n 2000. (WSAW)

His impact continues to affect the next generation. The Panthers claimed their 12th state title under Behnke last season, and Behnke calls this team the best team he’s ever coached.

“I think the things that I taught and preached back in the 70′s and 80s, I think they’re still valid today,” Behnke said.

46 years later and Behnke is still keeping his pace because what matters most is the athletes, not the trophies.

