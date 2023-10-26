Wood Co. Health Department offering community survey with chance to win $50

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you live or work in Wood County, the Wood County Health Department is offering people a chance to take the Wood County Community Health Survey for a chance to win $50.

People who live or work in Wood County can take the survey here. It takes about 5-10 minutes to complete. All answers are completely anonymous.

The survey was created by Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics, Marshfield Clinic Health System, and the Wood County Health Department as a way to get the community’s opinion about factors that impact community health in Wood County.

