News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wood Co. Health Department offering community survey with chance to win $50

Wood County
Wood County(Wood Co.)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you live or work in Wood County, the Wood County Health Department is offering people a chance to take the Wood County Community Health Survey for a chance to win $50.

People who live or work in Wood County can take the survey here. It takes about 5-10 minutes to complete. All answers are completely anonymous.

The survey was created by Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics, Marshfield Clinic Health System, and the Wood County Health Department as a way to get the community’s opinion about factors that impact community health in Wood County.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

New Owls at Wildwood
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield announces arrival of two new owls
DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18
No. 3 Ohio State, coming off big win, attempts to avoid letdown in night game at Wisconsin
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministering
The Wausau Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple felony...
Wausau police looking for wanted man