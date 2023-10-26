News and First Alert Weather App
The Village of Rib Mountain signage still says “Town:” Here’s why

The process of updating Rib Mountain’s signage is underway, however village officials do not plan on updating the physical signs until after this winter
By Sloane Wick
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Rib Mountain is in the process of changing its signs to reflect its newly acquired status.

In July, Rib Mountain made the decision to transition from a town to a village. However, many notice signs still read “Town of Rib Mountain.” This is not from a lack of trying though. The process of updating signage for the entire village began while Rib Mountain was still technically a town.

“We did put some stuff in play as we were approaching, and that was kind of dropped the word town from a lot of our stuff. For example, some of our logo wear that we have, we just have ‘Rib Mountain’ on it,” Gaylene Rhoden said, Village of Rib Mountain Administrator.

Changing the signs and selecting a business to produce them entails a substantial amount of work. The village is finalizing a request for businesses to submit proposals for creating the signs. Once this process is settled, some smaller signs may be changed using a portion of the regular village budget.

However, others will require specific funding, which took meetings to figure out and secure. Rhoden said the village has set aside $40,000 for these larger signs. Updating the signs not only brought about changes in wording but also sparked discussions about the village’s logo. These discussions must lead to a decision on the logo before the new signs can be produced.

“Right now, we’re looking at possibly a little more creativity in the sign itself,” said Allen Opall, the Village Board President. “A little more attractive, a little more eye-catching.”

Rhoden is optimistic about the efforts being invested in this transition.

“I’m excited that at some point in time when I’m driving and driving through the community, I’ll suddenly see the sign,” she said. “When I start to see that sign on the highway, then I know it’s happened.”

