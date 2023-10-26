UWSP’s Schmeeckle Reserve announces its 2023 fall programs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Explore the natural world at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve this fall, with the annual candlelight hike and family nature programs offered free and open to the public.

The annual Fall Candlelight Hike will be held this Friday, Oct. 27 at the reserve located at 2419 North Point Drive in Stevens Point, from 6-9 p.m. Themed “Totally Terrific Turtles,” this family-friendly event offers torch-lit trails, character programs at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., snacks and crafts. A donation of $4 per person or $10 per family is suggested to support future events, programs, and projects of the Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve.

Parking for the event is offered in the reserve’s overflow lot and on North Point Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Maria Drive. The paved Visitor Center lot is reserved for those with disabilities or other special needs.

Family nature programs, led by UW-Stevens Point natural resources students, will be offered in November and December. Registration is required to attend, by email at schmeeckle@uwsp.edu, phone at 715-346-4992, or in person at the Visitor Center. Reasonable accommodation for special needs will be made with advanced notice. Make sure you dress for the weather and meet at the Menzel Pavilion.

Upcoming fall programs include:

Loons on the Lake, Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-noon. Loons make a rest stop at Lake Joanis as they migrate south. Learn about these amazing water birds.

Sneaky, Sneaky Bats of Schmeeckle , Friday, Nov. 17, 10-11 a.m. Discover these flying mammals and why they are the stealthiest “spies” of the reserve.

The Mysteries of Schmeeckle , Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Get a behind-the-scenes look at student research at the reserve, including deer telemetry and tagging.

Watchers in the Night: Schmeeckle’s Owls , Saturday, Dec. 2, 7-8 p.m. Join us to look and listen for owls and learn what makes them elusive predators.

Frozen Beans: Lives and Times of the Real Paul Bunyans, Saturday, Dec. 9, 4-5 p.m. What was it like to be a lumberjack in Wisconsin? Learn around the campfire.

Learn more at www3.uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/schmeeckle.

