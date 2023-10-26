News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Toyota recalls 751,000 Highlanders in the US to make sure bumper covers and hardware can’t fall off

The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023 model years including gas-electric hybrids
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with the tabs that hold the front bumper covers on.

The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023 model years including gas-electric hybrids.

The company says in a statement that the SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are connected with mounting tabs. If there’s a even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly, the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road and become a hazard.

Dealers will inspect the bumper cover tabs for damage. If there isn’t any, they’ll install improved hardware to hold the covers. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower bumper covers and add the improved hardware.

Toyota says it will notify owners by late December. Owners can check to see if their Highlander is affected by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering vehicle identification or license plate numbers, the company said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

New Owls at Wildwood
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield announces arrival of two new owls
DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18
No. 3 Ohio State, coming off big win, attempts to avoid letdown in night game at Wisconsin
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministering
The Wausau Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple felony...
Wausau police looking for wanted man