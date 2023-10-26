News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Southwest unveils new digital bag tracking service

Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.
Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Southwest customers can now track their bags through the carrier.

The airline says people can view the status of their checked bags on southwest.com and the mobile app.

It confirms when tags are printed and then when bags are loaded and unloaded from the aircraft.

Experts have recommended travelers use electronic tracking devices in their bags to make it easier to find lost luggage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Check out trick or treat times in your community on wsaw.com
Check out trick or treat times in your community on wsaw.com
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
Sue Anderson and Janet Jakusz
Your Town Stevens Point: Volunteer program fosters friendship and inclusion
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Walter Lee Calloway, Jr. is wanted on for two Marathon Co. felony arrest warrants and charges...
Wausau Police asks for help finding wanted man