A solution you can see to end speeding on County Road K

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - County Road K in Wausau has been open for two weeks after a summer construction project took more time than expected, but the Highway Department has been receiving comments about speeding and they haven’t slowed down.

Mackenzie Johnson lives along the stretch of County Road K with her family and during her interview with us, it was clear to see and hear how fast cars were driving down the road.

“If you’re turning off of 32nd here going north or south you won’t know that’s not 55 until you get up the road or down the road,” Johnson said.

She drove the road and counted to see just how many signs there were.

“All the way up north to the roundabout, I think I only saw maybe one or two signs. Then heading southbound on K, you know, from my house the first 45-mile-an-hour sign is either right before or after Decatur,” said Johnson.

For the Highway Department the solution is obvious, more signs.

“We put some new signs in with the project and then we are supplementing in adding a couple on the south side of the roundabout to help reinforce that message,” said Marathon County Highway Department Project Superintendent Kevin Lang.

“People are used to doing 55,” said Co-owner of Joe Rader Towing, Joe Rader. “Which for a lot of people turns into 65, which I see a lot, so you have people doing 65 miles an hour in a 45-mile hour zone.”

Fixed speed limit signs are just one way the Marathon County Highway Department plans to let drivers know just how fast they are going.

“We’re also working with the sheriff’s department and we have radar feedback signs, which gives drivers feedback on what their speeds are through, so we’ll work and getting those signs out there in the future,” said Lang.

We don’t know when these signs will be going up, but Lang says this should help decrease speeding.

