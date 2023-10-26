Research begins to put a possible safe room in the new ice arena in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County already has a safe room in the Village of Spencer, but now the county is looking to get one in Wausau. With the Marathon County Board signing off on a safe room, now comes the research.

“To do a feasibility study and a scoping study for a safe room here in the county. We’re going to do that as part of an ice arena feasibility study we’re looking at to rebuild our ice arena, so the safe room is something that could be incorporated into that plan,” said Wausau Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley.

One of the reasons they want to create a safe room in Marathon County is to protect people from the weather at big events.

“Marathon Park is home to our Wisconsin Valley Fair, which has thousands of participants come here,” Polley said. “If we were to have a tornado come during that time or a high wind event with the large trees that we have, you know, having a place to bring all those people in would be great.”

The green space next to the ice arena is one possibility for the safe room. However, as work moves forward on the Marathon County Westside Master Plan, the best location would be inside the ice arena.

“If we build an ice arena to today’s standards, the marriage of that with a safe room is ideal because you are building it with the concrete structure that serves as a large facility,” Polley said.

A new ice arena as part of the upgrades would keep hundreds of people safe in the event of bad weather.

“Maybe up to 1,200 people and that’s just in the stands, so if we talk about the floor place that will be part of the study. We will find out exactly how many people it could hold.”

All the money for the safe room will be funded by grants. There is no deadline right now, but Polley hopes to have it done in two years.

